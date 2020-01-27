Winners Announced: World Single Distances Speed Skating Championships on Good Things Utah Sweepstakes

Congratulations to Sharon Sorensen, Lulu Delgado, Teresa Allen, and Christine Toone for winning the World Single Distances Speed Skating Championships Sweepstakes on Good Things Utah.

The prize includes Four tickets to the ISU World Single Distances Speed Skating Championships, taking place Feb. 13-16, 2020, at the Olympic Oval, 5662 South Cougar Lane, Kearns, UT 84118. The tickets are good for the Saturday, February 15, 2020 session only. The prize also includes a Mindful Meals Cookbook by speed skater Kimi Goetz.

The winners must claim the prize(s) in-person at the KTVX/KUCW, located at 2175 West 1700 South, during regular business hours (Monday – Friday from 8:00 a.m. MT – 4:30 p.m. MT)). Prize(s) will not be mailed under any circumstances. The prize(s) must be claimed by February 12, 2020 at 4:30 p.m. MT or it/they will be forfeited.

Congratulations!