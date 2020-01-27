Winner Announced: KTVX-KUCW Miranda Lambert Ticket Sweepstakes

Congratulations to Elaine Terry for winning the KTVX-KUCW Miranda Lambert Ticket Sweepstakes!

The prize includes 2 tickets to the Miranda Lambert Wildcard Tour concert at Vivint Smart Home Arena, 301 South Temple, Salt Lake City, Utah 84101 on January 31, 2020 and a $30 stipend/certificate for food or beverages.

To claim your prize please come to KTVX/KUCW, located at 2175 W 1700 S, Salt Lake City, UT 84104, during regular business hours (Monday – Friday from 8:30AM MST – 4:30 PM MST)). Prize(s) will not be mailed under any circumstances. The prize(s) must be claimed by by January 31st at 4:30pm MST or it/they will be forfeited.

Congratulations!