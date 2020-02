Congratulations to Ed Frink of Fish Haven, Idaho, for winning the local Pro Football Challenge for the 2019-2020 NFL Season.

Your prize package is available for you to pick up here at our studio in Salt Lake City (2175 West 1700 South, SLC 84104) any weekday (M-F) between 8am and 4:30pm. You can have a trusted friend or family member pick up the prize and sign for it on your behalf if you choose to do so.