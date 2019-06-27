Newsfore Opt-In Form

KTVX/KUCW Utah’s Hogle Zoo Trash Sculpture Contest winner

Contest Winners
Congratulations to Brittany Davis of Ogden for winning the KTVX/KUCW Utah’s Hogle Zoo Trash Sculpture Contest! You have won a 4-pack of tickets to Utah’s Hogle Zoo with an approximate retail value of $75.00. The prize must be claimed in-person at the Station, located at 2175 W 1700 S, Salt Lake City, UT 84104, during regular business hours (Monday – Friday from 8:30 AM MST – 4:30 PM MST). The prize will not be mailed under any circumstances. The prize must be claimed by July 1st, 2019 at 4:30 pm MST or the tickets will be forfeited.

