Family Christmas Gift Show Ticket Winners

Contest Winners
Family Christmas Gift Show

Congratulations to Katelyn Parker of Roy; Craig Nelson of Spanish Fork; Roxanne Bagley of Lehi; Kathy Gagon of American Fork; Terri Jacobsen of Clinton; Angelita Gordon of Centerville; Dianna Elliott of Layton; Robin Nelson of Spanish Fork; Julie Jensen of Spanish Fork; Tiffany Stiefel of West Jordan; Larry & Donna Funk of South Jordan; and Robbid Sessions of Kearns.

The prize includes four (4) VIP tickets to Salt Lake’s Family Christmas Gift Show (Nov. 15-17) at Mountain America Expo Center in Sandy, UT.

