Disney on Ice Sweepstakes Winners

Congratulations to our winners: Donna Butterworth of Kaysville; Karin Romanczyk of Midvale; Maxine Snell of Kearns; and Kylie Krashowetz of Clearfield.

The prize includes: Four vouchers that must be exchanged in advance for tickets to a performance of Disney on Ice – Worlds of Enchantment at Vivint Smart Home Arena, 301 South Temple, Salt Lake City, Utah. Vouchers are good on the following dates and times: November 14, 2019 @ 7pm MST; November 15, 2019 @ 7pm MST; and November 17, 2019 @ 5pm MST. Vouchers must be redeemed at the Box Office for reserved tickets before the performance. Winners must pick up the tickets by November 15, 2019 at 5:30pm MST or forfeit to the general public. Seats and tickets are non-transferable. The approximate retail value of the prize is $120.