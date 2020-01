Congratulations to Michelle Dawson (Ogden), Carisa Blades (Ogden), Heather Gee (Salt lake City), and Tori Beesley (South Jordan) for winning the KTVX/KUCW Monster Jam Triple Threat Series Sweepstakes!

You can claim your tickets in-person at the Station, located at KTVX / KUCW, ABC4 Utah – KTVX, 2175 West 1700 South Salt Lake City, Utah 84104, during regular business hours (Monday – Friday from 9AM MST- 4:30PM MST.