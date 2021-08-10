Cache Valley Creamery – Cheesy Sandwiches Contest

Cache Valley Creamery and Good Things Utah are looking for creative Cheesy Sandwich recipes and ideas.. be sure you use Cache Valley Cheese and Butter with your sandwich ideas.

The winner will be invited to demonstrate their winning sandwich recipe on Good Things Utah with host Reagan Leadbetter in the Good Things Utah Kitchen! Plus, the winner receives this fabulous gift basket.

Prize… “Cache Valley-GTU Goodie Basket”

$50 gift certificate from Harmon’s

Baker’s Oven Mitts

Norpro Heart Shaped Egg/Pancake Rings/Cutters

