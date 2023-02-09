Enter now for the chance to win tickets to the Valentine's Day show at Ballet West

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 Utah) – The beloved fairy tale, The Sleeping Beauty, adored by Utah audiences for decades, gets an opulent makeover with the premiere of sumptuous new sets designed by critically acclaimed French artist and painter Alain Vaes. In 2011, Ballet West Artistic Director Adam Sklute and Resident Designer David Heuvel conceived new costumes. Now Ballet West unveils the first new sets created for this work since its BW premiere in 1986.

From birth, the princess is beset by trials—a jealous witch, cursed spindles, pernicious brambles and thorns—and the only chance for redemption for her and her kingdom is true love’s kiss. The fairy of wisdom, a loving godmother, sets out to ensure Aurora’s happiness and the kingdom’s triumph, celebrated with a wedding attended by the most enchanting fairy tale characters ever to grace the stage. Adam Sklute’s unique adaptation of the spectacular Marius Petipa ballet set to Tchaikovsky’s unforgettable score is an evening of nonstop, fanciful adventure.

Recommended ages 8 and up.

