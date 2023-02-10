Enter now for the chance to win tickets to the 2023 NBA All-Star Crossover Event

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – NBA All-Star 2023 is headed to Utah, February 17-19, and we want you to be there to experience all the action live. It’ll be “fan-tastic!”

NBA Crossover, the NBA’s most immersive fan event during NBA All-Star is taking place in Salt Lake City at the Salt Palace Convention Center from February 17th through the 19th. Tickets start at $20 and are on sale at NBAEvents.com and on the NBA Events App.

NBA Crossover in Salt Lake City is 4x the size of our previous NBA Crossover, including a special Jam Session area, and will celebrate a transformed state on the 30th anniversary of NBA All-Star in Utah. Fans can expect appearances from more than 30 current and former NBA/WNBA players including: Chris Paul, Jordan Clarkson, Collin Sexton, Walker Kessler, Keegan Murray, Gary Payton, Dell Curry, Bill Walton, Arike Ogunbowale, Diamond DeShields, Kahleah Copper, and more.

Information and tickets to NBA All-Star events, entertainment and experiences are on sale now at NBAEvents.com and in the NBA Events App.