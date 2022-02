UTAH (ABC4) - The Super Bowl is an American tradition. It’s a tradition that is usually kicked-off by another tradition American tradition: the playing of “The Star-Spangled Banner’ accompanied with a flyover of United States Air Force jets. On Sunday, that flyover will look a little different from years past. The five planes will all be different to honor the 75-year history of the air force. An F-35A Lightning II will be one of the planes, and it will be piloted by Major Kristin “BEO” Wolfe from Hill Air Force Base.

The roar of jet engines can sound like thunder and make the windows of a house shake. For Utahans in Davis and Weber County, it’s a familiar sound that is part of daily life. This, thanks to the proximity of Hill Air Force Base.