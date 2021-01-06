KTVX/KUCW Good Things Utah Gift Guide Sweepstakes announced!

The winner of the KTVX/KUCW Good Things Utah Luminaria Ticket Sweepstakes is Bill Whitaker of Coalville!

The winner must claim the prize in-person at the Station, located at 2175 W 1700 S, Salt Lake City, UT 84104, during regular business hours (Monday – Friday from 8:30 AM - 4:30 PM MDT). The prize will not be mailed under any circumstances. The prize must be claimed by 1/1/2021 at 4:30 PM MDT or it will be forfeited. The winner will be required to provide a valid government-issued photo identification card and to execute an affidavit of eligibility and publicity and liability release prior to receiving their prize. The tickets are good for any time now through January 2nd!