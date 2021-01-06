KTVX/KUCW Good Things Utah Gift Guide Sweepstakes announced!

The winner of the KTVX/KUCW Good Things Utah Gift Guide Sweepstakes is Cindy Taylor of Salt Lake City!

The winner must claim the prize in-person at the Station, located at 2175 W 1700 S, Salt Lake City, UT 84104, during regular business hours (Monday – Friday from 8:30 AM – 4:30 PM MDT). The prize will not be mailed under any circumstances. The prize must be claimed by 1/15/2021 at 4:30 PM MDT or it will be forfeited. The winner will be required to provide a valid government-issued photo identification card and to execute an affidavit of eligibility and publicity and liability release prior to receiving their prize.

Congratulations! 

