Tools To Help Teach Kids Safe Driving Skills

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 Utah) – Zero Fatalities is all about eliminating fatalities on our roadways. Some people may think zero is an impossible goal, but Zero Fatalities says when it comes to your life, or the lives of your friends and family, what other number would be acceptable? The organization says its goal is Zero Fatalities because everyone matters.

Zero Fatalities says the Corornavirus pandemic has lead to driving age children staying home more at this time and that provides a good time for families to discuss safe driving practices.

Here are some resources to help education you and your family on safe driving practices.

Distracted Driving: While you are all home social distancing – talk to your teen(s) about the dangers of texting while driving. Don’t know how to start the conversation? Watch this Zero Fatalities video and discuss: https://youtu.be/BdmLgtBQfaE?list=PLt7teNDBajMoCvuVLIAFbGa9jvSYJ03rf

Unbuckled: Looking for educational, fun activities to keep the kiddos busy while school’s out? Watch this video and have a family discussion. https://youtu.be/5oyjmfgiJqA?list=PLt7teNDBajMrdG0Q8GW0PgaAI92p4srFY

Aggressive Driving: Got all the kids home social distancing? Teach them simple traffic safety tips. Fun fact – the grandma isn’t actually swearing in this video, she’s saying: “You went to the store and came back with a bag of groceries.” https://youtu.be/o0Wxiyqgpy0?list=PLt7teNDBajMpPWZphiT4x5IIaKxJ2jADl

Drowsy Driving: Kids home social distancing? Teach them to spot the signs of drowsy driving by watching and discussion this fun video. Passengers, including children/teens can help prevent drowsy driving crashes. https://youtu.be/fx3aaqrJRe0

Impaired Driving: Don’t just assume your teen doesn’t drink and won’t drink and drive. While everyone is home social distancing have a discussion explaining why they should never risk it. Wacth this Zero Fatalities video about Teen Safety. https://youtu.be/9i2XzAMBWk8

Visit Zero Fatalities Utah online for more information.