‘You better watch out’, Clinton Police Department’s K9 says no to home intruders…and yes that includes Santa Claus

CLINTON, Utah (ABC4) – Clinton Police Department’s K9, Zuko was viciously bright-eyed and bushy-tailed when he got to play with the big man himself, Thursday.

On December 24th, the Clinton Police Department teamed up with Santa Claus to further train K9s on catching ‘bad guys’.

In a video shared by the department, Zuko is seen ready-to-go as Santa waves through an open trailer window.

As his trainer signals Zuko, the K9 jumps through a window to attack, clamping down on Claus’ left arm.

“What do you want for Christmas?” Santa goes on to ask as Zuko bites his arm, as seen in the video.

Determined to properly tackle the ‘home intruder’ Zuko continues to strike and despite avoiding the question, his ‘wants’ are clear; justice.