The cisco winter phenomenon at Bear Lake State Park

Cold temperatures and snow don’t have to mean you stay cooped up indoors. Utah has some of the best opportunities for winter recreation.

When it comes to winter exploration at Bear Lake State Park, the sky is the limit, and Bear Lake is the only dip net fishery for sport fish in the state. So why not take a risk-o and go for the cisco.

Bear Lake State Park keeps it exciting and right now, the run for cisco is on…it’s a natural phenomenon. Tolentino says the fish taste great, and during the run–which is typically the last week of January– you don’t even need lures on Bear Lake’s icy shores.

And while you’re looking to net some winter fun, the state park manager says don’t forget your snow clothes and the family either. If the rev of the snowmobile engine isn’t what you’re looking for, Bear Lake State Park sets you up for a slice of winter solidarity too.

