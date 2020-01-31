No need for summertime to reel in a good time at East Canyon State Park

Many of us are looking forward to warmer temperatures so we can get back to adventure in the outdoors, but there’s no need to wait on the winter road tour.

It doesn’t have to be the summertime to reel in a good time at East Canyon State Park. Even when the temperatures are cold, the fishing is always hot.

People get scared about the ice, but it’s some the best fishing that you can have throughout the year. Most anglers are lured to blue ribbon fisheries throughout the state, but with snow, sometimes many think it’s a no-go.

Zack Angelos owns Fins and Fur and is a fishing guide for any season. He says ice fishing is a thrill for the whole family. It’s a reservoir where the fish are always biting. Even in the winter the rainbow trout are ready for action.

The fishing is always good, but the scenery is amazing, it’s only 45 minutes out of Salt Lake. You can come up see eagles, deer, elk and there’s not a lot of people, it’s really a little paradise.

A year-round paradise because winter camping is always an option at east canyon state park. They allow people to camp all year round and they’re still busy at the park. Cabins and yurts sleep between six and eight and offer an escape from the city, the comforts of home and heat—which is makes the winter retreat even cozier.

What people don’t realize is the fun. There’s an awesome sledding hill right behind the yurts called Devil’s Hill because the intensity. There are plenty of spots for kids to sled, it’s just a fun family spot.

For more information on East Canyon State Park go to StateParks.Utah.Gov.