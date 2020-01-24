Live Now
Bear Lake fun is on all year round with Monster Winterfest

Good4Utah Winter Road Tour
What’s cool to do on Bear Lake in the summer is even cooler in the winter?

From the smalls to the talls, living it up during the Bear Lake Monster Winterfest is easy to do. From a rush down the sled hill, to the turns on a snowmobile. This weekend it’s all here for you at the Sinks.

At the Sinks you’ll find tubes and snowmobiles and a razor with tracks and all sorts of fun winter toys up there for anyone to come and try out.

A shuttle will take those looking to slay in the snow to and from Bear Lake where tents will be set up with heaters for outside expos. Heaters will be abundant, which will help out off those jumpers doing the polar plunge.

Winterfest organizers say anglers can have a blast on the open water because bear lake is one of the only spots you can still take the boat out for the winter. For the most part it’s one of the warmer ones plus the wind breaks up the ice so it’s open year-round.

There’s a chili cook off, a 5 k for runners, the cisco disco (a unique Utah fish fry), and so much more.

There’s so much to do and you’re not going to freeze. There are big tents to keep you warm. Lots of activities for the older generation, the younger generation, it’s just a good family activity.

Winter Monster Fest is this weekend. Friday 4pm – Sunday 11am.

