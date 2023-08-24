SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 Utah) – Most people have no symptoms of high blood pressure. Doctors often call hypertension the “silent killer” because you may not know you have it until you experience another serious health issue, such as a heart attack or stroke. The only way to know for sure if you have high blood pressure is to get it measured.

Dr. John Ryan with University of Health shared important insight about high blood pressure. Here’s what you need to know.

What is high blood pressure, and how does it impact heart health? High blood pressure, also known as hypertension, is when the force of blood against the artery walls is consistently too high. This places added stress on the heart, increasing the risk of heart attack, heart failure, and other cardiovascular problems.



How common is high blood pressure in the United States? In the United States, approximately one in three adults has high blood pressure, making it a prevalent health concern that deserves attention.



What lifestyle modifications can help prevent or manage high blood pressure? Adopting heart-healthy habits such as regular exercise, maintaining a balanced diet, managing stress, and avoiding smoking can significantly help prevent or manage high blood pressure and improve overall heart health.



Why are regular blood pressure screenings important? Regular blood pressure screenings are essential, especially for individuals over 40 or those with a family history of high blood pressure or heart disease. Early detection and management of high blood pressure can prevent complications and improve overall health.



Why is it crucial to prioritize heart health and manage high blood pressure? Prioritizing heart health is essential because uncontrolled high blood pressure can lead to serious health issues, including heart disease and stroke. Managing high blood pressure through lifestyle changes and medical interventions can significantly reduce these risks.



What proactive steps can viewers take towards a healthier lifestyle? Viewers can take proactive steps by incorporating heart-healthy habits into their daily lives, such as regular exercise, a balanced diet, stress management, and avoiding tobacco products.



If listeners want to find out more information, do you have a website they can visit? High Blood Pressure (Hypertension): https://healthcare.utah.edu/cardiovascular/conditions/hypertension



Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Sponsored by University of Utah Health.