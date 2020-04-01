What is the point of the census and answers to other census FAQs

FILE – In this Aug. 13, 2019, file photo, a worker gets ready to pass out instructions on how to fill out the 2020 census during a town hall meeting in Lithonia, Ga. The U.S. Census Bureau on Wednesday, March 18, 2020, suspended field operations for two weeks, citing the health and safety of its workers and the U.S. public from the novel coronavirus. (AP Photo/John Amis, File)

Utah (ABC4 News) — The United States Census only comes around once every ten years, so it can be difficult to remember how to respond to it. Especially if your living situation is different than in 2010, the last time the census was taken.

Here are answers to commonly asked questions about the census, according to 2020census.gov and local resources.

How is COVID-19 affecting responses to the 2020 census?

Mallory Bateman, State Data Center Coordinator, said trends are showing that the pace of self-response to the census is a bit different this year than it was in 2010.

Nationally, the response is not as rapid, though there is a constant uptick in response rate, Bateman said.

According to a press release sent out on March 28, 2020, in light of the coronavirus pandemic, the U.S. Census Bureau is pushing back 2020 Census field operations for two weeks to April 15, 2020.

Bateman said the end of the collection process involves sending census takers door-to-door to gather information from those who have not yet responded and those in remote areas who may not have received a notice in the mail. This process is also being delayed.

How is Utah doing in responding to the census?

On a state level, the percentage of Utahns who had responded to the census by Tuesday was 42.8 percent, which is higher than the national self-response rate of 38.4 percent.

What is the point of the census?

Everyone is required by law to participate in the census, as it gives critical information to lawmakers, teachers, business owners, and others to determine funding for important services like hospitals, fire departments, schools, and other services and resources.

In addition, the census determines the number of seats that will represent each state in the U.S. House of Representatives for the next ten years.

Is the census in the United States Constitution?

Yes, Article 1, Section 2 states that the United States must release a census every ten years. The 2020 census is the 24th census the country has had since 1790.

Is the information I provide in the census kept private?

By law, the Census Bureau may not release any identifiable information about you that they acquire from the census, even to law enforcement. Your data is confidential and cannot be used against you by any government agency.

The information collected by the census is used for statistics. Your information is kept anonymous.

Who do I include on the census?

If you are filling out the census for your household, count every person who is living there as of April 1, 2020. This includes relatives, as well as those who are unrelated to you who live and sleep at your house the majority of the time.

Include roommates, young children, newborns (even if they are still in the hospital), anyone renting a living space in your home, and anyone who has no usual home somewhere else. If the portion of your home that you rent out has a different address, the renter should respond to the census separately.

An accurate count for the area helps officials know how much funding they will need for hospitals, fire departments, schools, and roads for the next 10 years.

Do I count college students?

If a college student lives with you temporarily due to the COVID-19 pandemic, they should be counted where they usually would be on April 1st. According to the Census Bureau’s residence criteria, if a college is temporarily closed due to COVID-19, students who would normally be living at school should be counted at school. Count college students in your household if they would normally be living in your home.

How can I see the self-response rates for other states?

Visit https://2020census.gov/en/response-rates.html to see the percentage of the population in each state that responded to the census.

Are people living in shelters counted in the 2020 census?

Yes. Those living in emergency or transitional shelters which provide overnight sleeping arrangements for homeless people will count residents.

Should non-U.S. citizens respond to the census?

Yes. Everyone living in the United States and any of its five territories, which include Puerto Rico, American Samoa, the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, Guam, and the U.S. Virgin Islands is required by law to be counted in the census regardless of whether or not they are citizens.

However, citizens of other countries who are visiting the united States on April 1 should not be counted.

Why would I be asked about my neighbor’s address?

If the Census Bureau asks about your neighbor’s address, they likely want to know if the home is vacant or not, as it may appear to be. The Census Bureau asks neighbors to help out by verifying if the house is or isn’t vacant so that everyone is counted.