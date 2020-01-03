West Valley High School senior one of nine worldwide scholarship recipients

Courtesy: Clyde Group

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A senior at West Valley High School and first-generation African refugee, Niyera Nyandagaro, recently received a $25,000 Bridging the Dream Scholarship from Sallie Mae.

Despite hardships she has experienced, Nyandagaro manages to excel academically and in her community. She takes advanced placement classes, maintains a high GPA, and even volunteers at two local hospitals to prepare for a medical career.

Nyandagaro is one of nine worldwide scholarship recipients. She plans to form her own non-profit.

