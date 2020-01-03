SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A senior at West Valley High School and first-generation African refugee, Niyera Nyandagaro, recently received a $25,000 Bridging the Dream Scholarship from Sallie Mae.
Despite hardships she has experienced, Nyandagaro manages to excel academically and in her community. She takes advanced placement classes, maintains a high GPA, and even volunteers at two local hospitals to prepare for a medical career.
Nyandagaro is one of nine worldwide scholarship recipients. She plans to form her own non-profit.
What others are clicking on:
- Sudden launch of tobacco buying age change catches retailers off guard
- Skier dead after being found unresponsive at Alta Ski Resort
- Congressman: Impeachment articles won’t go to Senate until GOP promises fair trial
- Man arrested for attempted murder after firing gun next to girlfriend’s head
- West Valley High School senior one of nine worldwide scholarship recipients