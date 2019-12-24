WATCH: Farmington senior raised and gifted $2000 to his teachers; watch their emotional reaction

FARMINGTON, Utah (ABC4 News) – Nick Shirley, a senior at Farmington High School, raised $2000 for two teachers in need and surprised them with the money for the holidays.

Shirley found out that one of his teachers had medical bills to pay and the other must pay a lot for daycare each month.

Shirley set up a Go Fund Me page a few months ago to raise the funds. He also visited local businesses and contacted a local Congress man. With the $2000, Shirley was able to gift each teacher $1000.

Watch their emotional reactions in this video Shirley posted to Youtube.

