Wasatch County offers free rapid COVID-19 tests, Saturday

WASATCH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Community members of Wasatch County now have access to free rapid COVID-19 tests, Saturday.

On January 2, Wasatch County School District shared in a post informing Wasatch County community members of free rapid COVID-19 tests.

“We are excited to announce the availability for all community members to receive a FREE COVID-19 rapid test through a temporary TestUtah site at the Wasatch County Event Center,” the district writes.

According to their post, the temporary site will offer free drive-up, rapid antigen tests throughout the next two weeks.

“Rapid antigen tests are fast and easy. A soft swab is shallowly wiped on the inside of each nostril. The test takes 15-20 minutes to process,” the district shares. “Community members may be tested with or without symptoms and regardless of a known exposure.”

State officials inform that an antigen test is a different kind of COVID-19 test, where results are given within minutes.

“An antigen test looks for proteins found on or within the virus. It tells you if you have COVID-19 right now and could spread it to other people,” shares state epidemiologist, Dr. Angela Dunn, from the Utah Department of Health

Wasatch County community members interested in getting tested are invited to schedule their free test at www.TestUtah.com.