Want to run across Utah’s busy new road?

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Along the west side is one of Utah’s newest and busiest roads: Mountain View Corridor and community leaders invite citizens to run across it.

On June 16, the Utah Department of Transportation is asking community members to tag along and stretch their legs on their new stretch of road.

“Come run on the extension of Mountain View Corridor before it opens to traffic,” asks the department.

According to officials, on the evening of June 16, UDOT, in partnership with West Valley City, will hold a community fun run and walk to kick off WestFest and celebrate the new four mile extension from 4100 South to S.R. 201.

The new stretch of road will open to traffic the morning of June 17. This new stretch will be the first roadway to connect to a major east/west freeway. With the new extension, Mountain View Corridor will consist of 21 miles of roadway and trails from 16000 South to S.R. 201.

Those interested in running are asked to show up at 3500 South and approximately 5800 West around 6:30 p.m. UDOT tells ABC4 that a short ceremony will follow immediately after the 5K fun run and the one mile walk.