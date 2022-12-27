LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As New Year’s Eve nears in Las Vegas, attention turns to the weather forecast — an important factor in the mega-fireworks show that goes off at midnight.

A wind threshold of 15 mph plays a part each year in the decision to launch — or delay.

And while winds haven’t prevented the New Year’s Eve show from going off in Las Vegas, it’s always a concern leading up to launch.

Why worry?

If a firework proves to be a “dud,” it’s important to know where it’s supposed to land. And that science becomes risky when wind gusts are happening. There’s also a concern for controlling fires produced from burning debris — but Grucci, the family-owned company behind the shows in Las Vegas, has made significant advances over the years in reducing burning debris.

8 News Now meteorologist Jerry Brown says early forecasts for New Year’s Eve show unstable conditions, but it’s too soon to tell what that might mean for wind. He said temperatures will be above normal, in the high 50s. But there’s a 20% to 30% chance of precipitation for New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

Here’s a link to our weather page, where you can see updated forecasts as Dec. 31 approaches.

The fireworks have been launched before when winds seemed like they might exceed 15 mph. The only noticeable effect on the show was that clouds of smoke from the fireworks drifted as the show progressed. The Las Vegas fireworks display lasts a full eight minutes.

Standards for wind speed are fluid and unless winds are well above 15 mph, spectators can expect the fireworks spectacular to go off as planned.