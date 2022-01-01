VEGASNYE: Ringing in the New Year on the same stage where Elvis performed

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– For more than 50 years, the stage in what’s now called the Westgate has played home to rock stars, but none more famous than The King himself, Elvis Presley.

First known as the International Hotel, it opened in 1969 and was the largest hotel in the world.

Barbra Streisand was the opening-night performer, and right after her run ended Elvis Presley performed and broke all kinds of attendance records.

Elvis would go on to perform a total of 636 shows at the hotel from 1969 to 1976, with every show sold out.

Since Elvis, other iconic Las Vegas acts have taken the stage, from Barbara Streisand to Liberace, Wayne Newton, The Commodores, Engelbert Humperdink, and currently Barry Manilow.