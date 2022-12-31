SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — 2023 is a new year, and according to researchers, many Americans choose the beginning of the year to create a “new them.”

A 2022 study by Statista asked Americans what their New Year’s resolutions would be, and 23% said they wanted to be healthier; whereas, 21% wanted some type of personal improvement or happiness.

According to YouGovAmerica, roughly a quarter of Americans will make resolutions, with about 20% of those people thinking they’ll actually accomplish their goals. About 86% of people are optimistic, expecting that 2022 will be either the same or better than 2021. And the younger people are, the more optimistic they are about the future.

Some of the other resolutions people have:

Losing weight — 20%

Meet career or job goals — 16%

Improve their relationships –11%.

Exercising — 7%

Quit smoking — 5%

Reducing drinking — 2%

Despite the optimism, a study from the University of Scranton says only 8% of people will achieve their New Year’s resolutions.

However, there are ways to maintain your goals and it’s by using SMART goals, said Michigan State University.

SMART goals are “specific, measurable, achievable, relevant, and timely.”

Specific

What exactly is it that you want to accomplish? Do you want to lose weight? Stop smoking? Would others be involved in your goal process? For instance, if you need to lose weight but you eat poorly when you’re with your family, perhaps include your family in your goals.

Measurable

What steps do you need to take to achieve this? How will you succeed? If you need to stop smoking, maybe you slow your smoking habit from a pack to half-pack per day, slowly getting used to the time without smoking rather than going cold turkey immediately.

Achievable

Is this something you can do? Is it easy or too hard? Do you have the resources needed to become successful? For instance, if you want to drive less per week, do you have access to other transportation?

Relevant

Why are you setting this goal? How does it fit into your life? Does it disrupt things so severely that you won’t be able to maintain this? For instance, you want to lose weight, and the relevance is that you value your health and this is a way to maintain that.

Time

You need to set a specific time on how you’re going to achieve this goal. Maybe you want to write a book, but you’ve never written a book. Set three months down to get that first draft, then another three to edit and create your second draft, and so on. Whether or not you decide to make a resolution, have fun during the New Year!