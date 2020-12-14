Souper Bowl of Caring helps feed the community, how you can help

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — You have a chance to make a difference in the Las Vegas valley when it comes to tackling hunger and it’s really easy.

Nexstar Nation, KLAS-TV’s parent company, has partnered with Souperbowl of Caring, a nationwide effort, to tackle hunger in every community.

Souper Bowl of Caring started 30 years ago in a church in South Carolina, with one prayer on Super Bowl Sunday to be mindful of those who don’t have a bowl full of soup to eat.

“The youth at that church took that on a challenge, and they asked the question, ‘what if everyone watching the big game just gave a dollar, or one can of food.’ If you look at that today, that’s $100 million dollars in one day,” said Executive Director Alison Reese, Souper Bowl of Caring.

To date, Reese said, the small organization with a large network, has raised more than $163 million.

Due to the pandemic, they began looking at how technology can assist with this year’s efforts and created the Tackle Hunger Map which will help people find charities in their neighborhood, zip code or city.

“Most people don’t know where their nearest food charity is, that is something we’re trying to address using our map,” Reese said.

Souper Bowl of Caring doesn’t deliver food directly, it acts more like a catalyst, by infusing money into the food charities across the nation.

“Nobody just says I think I will open a food pantry, seems like a good thing to do. Everyone will tell you how difficult this world is to manage, and find products needed, one has to turn someone away. Right now, many of our food charities are having to do that,” she said.

With Nexstar Nation’s outreach this year, the non-profit hopes to raise more than one million meals.

“Each station who participates in this, whether it’s Las Vegas and Three Square, or San Francisco, or Portland, everyone of those has chosen a charity that’s totally local, that’s where those contributions and donations can go,” Reese said.

The donations made from Las Vegas will go to Three Square Food Bank. By going to the Tackle Hunger Map, you can click on any charity in your area and it will count towards the Souper Bowl of Caring goal.