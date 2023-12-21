LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The countdown is on as Las Vegas prepares for its biggest celebration of the year, and the entertainment capital of the world’s newest resort will be participating.

The theme, “More in 2024,” is said to represent the landmark events Las Vegas brought to the table in 2023 and the festivities yet to come. Steve Hill, CEO of the Las Vegas Convention and Visitor’s Authority, said the eight-minute show will feature a uniquely choreographed firework display.

“This year will be the biggest firework show we’ve ever had, it’ll be the biggest firework show in the world,” Hill said. “We’re in the midst of the best time that Las Vegas has ever had.”

Nine properties up and down the Strip will shoot off fireworks, including MGM Grand, Aria Resort, Planet Hollywood, Caesars Palace, Treasure Island, the Venetian, Resorts World, The STRAT, and the newest addition, Fontainebleau, which opened in December.

Scott Cooper, director of business development for Fireworks by Grucci, said planning this year’s performance started right after the smoke settled from the 2023 celebration.

“It’s a delicate balance, so we want to make sure that we overcome that challenge,” Cooper said. “Over 12,000 electrical circuits to initiate all those fireworks and pyrotechnics on those rooftops, it’s a big undertaking.”

The undertaking requires a partnership with Clark County, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department officials, and partnering resorts. Together the officials work to make sure every reveler has a fantastic time, and stays safe.

“When you have a party with 350,000-plus people, making sure everybody is safe and everybody has a great time is paramount for everyone involved,” Hill said.