This in an archive story from previous Las Vegas NYE broadcasts. Be sure to watch Las Vegas NYE Live! on December 31 as we count down to the end of 2020 — and say “hello” to 2021!

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It wouldn’t be a New Year’s Eve celebration without 8 News Now Anchor Brian Loftus showing off his dancing skills. This is something he’s done over the years, but it’s one of the show’s highlights. Yes, fortunately Brian does have a day job!