Las Vegas packed with New Year’s Eve performances

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – With less than two weeks left in 2021 and the countdown well underway for the new year, Las Vegas has a star studded lineup ready to help ring in 2022 on and off the Strip.

A wave of A-list artists will be ringing in the new year with prices and fun for everyone.

Usher will be dancing the night away to his popular songs as he wraps up his Collossuem residency on January 1.

Just down the boulevard Maroon 5 promises “Moves like Jagger” at the Cosmopolitan. Tickets for this show start around $50.

And “The Lazy Song” won’t be a reflection to Bruno Mars on New Year’s Eve. He will have fans dancing to his “Uptown Funk” at Park MGM. Tickets are hot and will set you back a few hundred dollars.

Also on the Strip on New Years eve will be Lizzo at The Theater at Virgin Hotels, Chainsmokers are at XS in the Wynn, and Rick Ross is at Drai’s on top of the Cromwell.

Recording artist Lizzo performs at the Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, in Miami Beach, Fla. (Photo by Scott Roth/Invision/AP)

At the Strip’s newest casino, Resorts World, Katy Perry is launching her residency called “Play” in the new 5,000 seat theater.

FILE – This April 27, 2019 file photo shows Katy Perry at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival in New Orleans. The penalty phase in a copyright infringement trial will begin Tuesday, July 30, 2019, in Los Angeles and will determine how much Perry and other creators of her hit song “Dark Horse” will owe for improperly copying elements of a 2009 Christian rap song. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File)

But not all the fun is along the Strip. Vanilla Ice, Bobby Brown and The Village People are just some of the star studded lineup to get people moving and grooving to a 80’s and 90’s dance party at the Freemont Street Experience in downtown Las Vegas. Early bird tickets start at $35 if you are 21 and over.

Vanilla Ice performs live on stage for NBC’s “Today” at Rockefeller Plaza on April 29, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Matthew Eisman/Getty Images)

Actress Kristen Chenowith (Photo by Axel Koester/Corbis via Getty Images)

Kristen Chenowith is performing at the Smith Center singing popular hits and songs from her new album “Happiness.. is Christmas.” Tickets start at $45.

If crowds aren’t your thing this year, you can watch the best New Year’s party of the year on Channel 8 with “Countdown to 2022.” We will bring you celebrations and fireworks from every time zone.

This year the show is being hosted by comedian Michael Yo and Fandango’s Nikki Novak and will feature an exclusive concert from country star Scotty McCreery.

The fun starts at 8:58 so you don’t miss the ball drop in Times Square.