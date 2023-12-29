LAS VEGAS (NEXSTAR) – It’s time to drum up excitement because the legendary band Foghat is back with a brand new album and 2024 tour!

Striking a chord with fans all over the world, the beloved musical group has been a soundtrack staple and on New Year’s Eve they’ll be performing some of their signature songs during Nexstar’s “Las Vegas Countdown to 2024.”

So buckle in because we want to “ride, ride ride” with Foghat all year long!

For tour dates and more, follow the band at Foghat.com

“Las Vegas Countdown to 2024” will feature performances by 98 Degrees, Bowling for Soup, the Texas rock band the Vandoliers, and Bri Bagwell; with appearances by Berlin, Chicago, Air Supply, Foghat, American Idol favorites Ruben Studdard and Clay Aiken, Pauly Shore, and Micky Dolenz.

You can watch the festivities on Nexstar broadcast stations in Las Vegas, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Denver, Sacramento, Portland, San Diego, Salt Lake City, Albuquerque, Fresno, Honolulu, Colorado Springs, Bakersfield, and Grand Junction.

Additionally, anyone who wants to join the party but is not in one of the 14 cities listed above can watch on any of the websites linked below or the KLAS website at 8newsnow.com.

For more on how to watch be sure to visit https://www.8newsnow.com/community/vegas-nye/las-vegas-countdown-to-2024-how-to-watch-the-new-years-eve-extravaganza/.