Celebrating the Decades: Skyline additions throughout the 2010s and beyond

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Here at 8 News Now, we are celebrating the past decades. Now, we’re looking back at the start of 2010 — a time when Las Vegas was recovering from the economic downturn.

A new development was added to the Las Vegas skyline, as the valley crawled out of the recession crisis. CityCenter opened after some financial struggles.

2010 brought us the Cosmopolitan and a better outlook on the housing market.

In 2014, Clark County issued the first same-sex marriage licenses. The 9th Circuit Court ruled our state’s ban violated the rights of couples.

“It’s this whole back and forth issue,” said Kawika Leopoldo back in 2014. “It’s on, marriage equality then it’s off, then it’s on, then it’s off… it just needs to be on.”

The wedding capital of the world ramped up its advertising for gay marriage ceremonies.

In 2016, T-Mobile Arena — the future home of the Vegas Golden Knights — came to life.

The first legal sales of recreational marijuana rolled out in 2017.

“It’s been a long time,” said Ricky Nault — the first customer to buy recreational weed. “I’ve been waiting 48 years for this.”

OJ Simpson was released from prison in the overnight hours of October 1, 2017. He spent nine years behind bars for the 2008 sports memorabilia robbery.

Hours later, it was the most horrific night in Las Vegas. A gunman opened fire on the Route 91 Harvest Festival, killing 58 and wounding hundreds more.

In late 2017, construction broke ground for the much-anticipated NFL stadium. The Oakland Raiders are moving to Las Vegas in 2020 as our first pro football team.

As we move into the next decade, the Las Vegas skyline is changing again.