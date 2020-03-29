Utahns make and donate 3D face masks for Provo Police Department

PROVO, Utah (ABC4 News) — Utahns answered the call when the Provo Police Department requested donations of personal protective equipment, including 3D printed masks, on their Twitter page on Friday.
The department didn’t have to wait long before getting numerous responses to their request. Below are just a couple of the responses.
After receiving an outpouring of support, the department tweeted that they received so many donations that they brought in civilian staff to assist in collecting more donations on Monday, March from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
