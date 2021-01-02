Utah to celebrate 125 years of statehood, Monday

UTAH (ABC4) – Utah will be celebrating nearly 13 decades of culture and history in honor of its statehood anniversary, Monday.

January 4, will mark the 125th anniversary of Utah’s statehood.

The event will be celebrated with a television special featuring Utah musicians, dancers, and other artists alongside a firework display.

The Utah Department of Heritage and Arts is organizing the yearlong series of programs and events in recognition of the historic anniversary and in support of Utah’s cultural sector.

“Thrive125: A Utah Celebration” airs on Monday, January 4 at 6:30 p.m. on all four Utah network affiliates (ABC4, Fox 13, KSL, and KUTV), with a repeat airing on PBS Utah at 8:30 p.m.

The special will highlight the state’s artistic heritage, cultural diversity, and scenic wonders. Featured performers and presenters include Ballet West, Kurt Bestor, Peter Breinholt, Caleb Chapman’s Crescent Super Band, Dee-Dee Darby-Duffin, Thayne Jasperson, Ethan Kelso, Mary Kaye, David Osmond, Nino Reyos, Ryan Shupe, The Strike, Debra Bonner Unity Gospel Choir, Maestro Thierry Fischer and the Utah Symphony, and more.

The 30-minute television special will be followed by a live fireworks display at 7:30 p.m. in all 29 counties.

Accompanying music for the show will be broadcasted on Mix 105.1, 101.5 The Eagle, 100.7 BOB FM, Mix 103.1, Zion 104.1, Coyote 102.3, and Kool 98.9 FM, as well as streamed on the stations’ websites.

Locations for the fireworks shows can be found at here.

Residents are encouraged to watch the fireworks safely from their homes, yards, and cars.