Utah officers react to Law Enforcement Appreciation Day

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Officers across the state share gratitude and appreciation towards their friends and colleagues on National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day.

January 9 marks the day of law enforcement appreciation, and Utah officers share their thoughts.

“So thankful for the group of men and women that make up the Juab County Sheriff’s Office. They are some of the best,” shares the Juab County Sheriff’s Office. “They dedicate their time and serve this county with everything they have! Were thankful for their dedication and sacrifice that this job brings.”

“Today is National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day. We are proud of our team of professionals who serve everyday with compassion and professionalism. “Thank you” does not express the gratitude we have for the women and men who keep our communities safe and secure,” says the Provo Police Department.

Snapping a photo with a child dressed as a mini-officer, the Lone Peak Police Department shares;

“We love the support, especially from the little ones, on Law Enforcement Appreciation Day.”

“Thank you to all of our law enforcement partners, it is an honor to serve our community with you,” shares the Carbon County Sheriff’s Office.

“Thanks to all the men and women who answer the call for service. They sacrifice so much to protect their communities. #sslpd #leappreciationday” writes the South Salt Lake Police Department.

“Happy Law Enforcement Appreciation Day! Thank you to all who serve,” shares the Utah State University Police Department.

“Today is National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day! Every day the officers of Murray City and surrounding agencies are always working hard to protect and serve our communities,” says the Murray Police Department. “January 9th is a day to show the officers in your communities you appreciate them! If you see an officer say hello and tell them: thank you! Have a nice weekend and stay safe! #murraylife“

“Thank you to the men and women across the country that serve in this great career. National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day (L.E.A.D.) falls on January 9 every year and helps citizens come together to show appreciation to their local law enforcement. It’s a day on which citizens can show police officers that their work is appreciated and that they understand how difficult their job can be. It’s a day for police officers and the public to come together to make safer communities,” writes the Utah Highway Patrol.

“Our equal thanks to you and all first responders. Thank you ” shares the Price City Police Department.

“L.E.A.D. – Today is National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day. We are proud of our team of professionals who serve everyday with compassion and professionalism. “Thank you” does not express the gratitude we have for the women and men who keep our communities safe and secure. If you see a law enforcement officer today, please give them a friendly wave or a simple “thank you” for their service. #LEAD #summitcounty” writes the Summit County Sheriff.

“January 9th is National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day! Local, state, and federal officers everywhere have chosen a profession that puts their life on the line every day for their communities. They’ve answered a call to public service that is demanding and often unappreciated,” says the Cache County Sheriff’s Office.

“The jobs are often thankless and take them away from their families for long hours. They never know what their days or nights have in store for them. More often they work in coordination with other local, state, and federal organizations to make communities safer. On National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day, we have an opportunity to thank them for their service and offer a token of respect.”

“Happy National Law Enforcement Day! ” shares the Syracuse Police Department.

“We would like to thank Senator Lincoln Fillmore for thinking of our officers for Law Enforcement Appreciation Day. #LEAD2021 #cupcakes” Unified Police Department of Greater Salt Lake says.

“Thank you to all the women and men who have served and continue to serve. #NationalLawEnforcementAppreciationDay” writes Salt Lake County Sheriff’s Office.