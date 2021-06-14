Utah Airmen return home after months away

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – It was all teary eyes and long hugs for many families at the Roland R. Wright Air National Guard Base, Sunday morning.

On June 13, approximately 120 Airmen and four KC-135R Stratotankers assigned to the 151st Air Refueling Wing, Utah Air National Guard, returned back home after three long months overseas.

According to the Utah Air National Guard, the Airmen were first deployed on their missions on April 5-6, 2021, to conduct aerial-refueling tasks which are anticipated to extend global reach and power, and significantly increase the lethality and sustainment of airpower.

“This has been a historical and monumental year for everyone, and despite the various challenges, our Airmen did not hesitate to deploy in support of this mission. The operations they participated in had national, regional and global significance,” shares Col. Kurt Davis, commander of the 151st Air Refueling Wing. “We are incredibly proud of their commitment and are grateful for their safe return.”