Utah Airmen receive Utah Cross and Medal of Valor, Saturday

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Utah Air National Guard Airmen were presented with the Utah Medal of Valor and the Utah Cross, Saturday.

On January 9, Lieutenant Governor Deidre Henderson honored Airman 1st Class Jensen Martinez with the Utah Medal of Valor and the Utah Cross to Technical Sgt. Urian Marshall.

“I am beyond proud of the actions of Airman 1st Class Martinez and Tech. Sgt. Marshall. Both acted selflessly, and the in the truest form of what it means to be a member of the National Guard,“ shares Brig. Gen. Daniel Boyack, commander of the Utah Air National Guard. “The quick thinking and application of the training they received as members of the Utah National Guard no doubt contributed to the positive outcomes in both situations.”

The Utah Medal of Valor was presented to Airman 1st Class Jensen Martinez for an act of heroism.

During a family outing, Martinez and his father responded to two individuals drowning, with one underwater. He and his father swam out with life jackets, recovered both individuals, and rendered first aid until emergency services arrived.

Their actions directly contributed to both individuals surviving.

The Utah Medal of Valor is the highest state award that a Utah National Guard military member can receive. It is awarded only to those who have demonstrated extreme valor.

The Utah Medal of Valor may be awarded to a member of the Utah National Guard who distinguishes themselves by courageous conduct at the risk of their own life and personal safety, above and beyond the call of duty, while in the service of the state of Utah or the United States of America and its citizens.

The Utah Cross was presented to Technical Sgt. Urian Marshall for acts of heroism while working at a local firing range.

Tech. Sgt. Marshall provided life-saving aid after a negligent firearm discharge occurred, injuring one individual. Tech. Sgt. Marshall applied Combat Application Tourniquets to both injured extremities before medical assistance arrived, likely saving the individual’s life.

The Utah Cross is the second highest state award granted by the Utah National Guard. The Utah Cross is awarded to those who distinguish themselves with bravery above and beyond the call of duty.

“This will be a special day in which we honor not only the heroism of these two fine Airmen but the great accomplishments of the Airmen of the Utah Air National Guard in 2020 as we present the Airman of the Year awards,” shares Boyack.