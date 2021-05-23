UTA provides rides for Utah Jazz playoffs

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – As the Utah Jazz gear up to play ball and fans across the state prepare to head over to the arena, Utah Transit Authority shares their TRAX schedule.
According to officials, UTA will be providing TRAX & Streetcar Service for the Utah Jazz Playoff Game Sunday, May 23.
UTA officials tell ABC4, pre-game TRAX, and Streetcar Service will follow their regular Sunday schedule. Officials say the regular Sunday service typically runs late enough to get everyone to the game.
When it comes to post game, UTA shares the following:
- Special event trains will depart from Arena Station after the game ends.
- Service will be provided to all TRAX and Streetcar Stations (except for Planetarium, Old Greektown, and Salt Lake Central which are within walking distance of the Arena).
According to the Utah Transit Authority, passengers are asked to be at Arena Station within 20 minutes of the end of the game.
“In addition to the stations mentioned below which will not have TRAX service after the game, UTA will not be providing Green Line service from the Arena Station to the airport as well,” they add.