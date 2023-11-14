9 out of 10 adults with prediabetes are unaware of their diagnosis

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – Discover the power of prevention. Prediabetes, a condition where blood sugar levels are elevated but not yet at the point of a Type II diabetes diagnosis, is a crucial phase to be aware of.

Detecting prediabetes early is key to preventing or delaying the progression to Type II diabetes. But fear not, it’s not a one-way road. With proactive measures, you can steer away from the diabetes path. Embrace a balanced eating plan rich in vegetables, fruits, whole grains, and lean proteins. Amp up your physical activity with 150 minutes of exercise each week.

If you’re looking for extra support on this journey, consider the National Diabetes Prevention Program. This 12-month program empowers individuals at risk for Type II diabetes to take charge of their health. Head to uofuhealth.org/dpp for program details, a prediabetes risk test, and easy registration.

Take the first step by getting screened by your primary care physician. 9 out of 10 adults with prediabetes are unaware of their diagnosis. If at risk, enroll in a diabetes prevention program, locally or virtually through the University of Utah’s diabetes prevention website. Invest in your health today for a vibrant tomorrow!

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

SPONDORED by UNIVERSITY OF UTAH HEALTH