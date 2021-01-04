Ultimate winter adventure guide and tips: Outdoor winter activities you can safely enjoy this season

UTAH (ABC4) – Are you tired of being locked inside all year? Despite the cold setting in, more adventure awaits!

As COVID-19 keeps most of us away from concerts, parties, and other indoor events, fun outdoor activities are a loophole to spicing up your winter.

Skiing

“The pandemic may have canceled a lot of things this year, but it can’t keep skiers from enjoying the Greatest Snow on Earth. Many resorts in Utah are open, with guidelines in place for keeping everyone safe from COVID-19. If you’re wondering what new precautions are in place, here’s what you should know before you hit the slopes,” shares Intermountain Healthcare.

All 15 Utah ski areas will require face coverings that align with CDC recommendations when social distancing isn’t possible. This applies to both outdoor and indoor spaces, except when eating or drinking. Practice social distancing. Lift queues, ticket queues, ski and snowboard lessons, employee spaces, and food outlets will all encourage appropriate spacing to allow social distancing between parties.

Ski resorts will be cleaning and disinfecting regularly.

High-touch surfaces, such as bathrooms, restaurants, dining facilities, ticket offices, and rental shops will all be cleaned and disinfected following CDC guidelines. Operating plans may change. To optimize safety, Utah ski areas may review and change their operating plans to comply with local regulations.

For more information, visit SkiUtah.com.

Hiking and snowshoeing

Utah has a beUTAHful landscape, and to truly experience it in all its glory, embarking on snowy mountain ranges is the only way to go – you don’t have to be a skier.

According to IMHC, Utah provides plenty of opportunities for hikers to explore the winter terrain with its waterfalls, rivers, peaks, and wildlife. But the key to enjoying your hiking adventure is being prepared with the proper gear, snacks, and necessary equipment.

For a list of the best winter hikes in Utah – including safety tips – click here.

Some Utah ski resorts have designated snowshoeing trails that are family-friendly and good for beginners. Nordic Centers are available at the following resorts:

Ice fishing at Bear Lake

Ice fishing is also a unique way to stay active and be involved during the winter months. The fish tend to move in closer to shore starting in January, so why not go now?

According to Utah, an online Utah-based travel guide, Bloomington Lake is the place to go and though fishing is free a fishing license is required.

Dog sledding in Park City

“Gliding through the snow-filled meadows will become a fond family memory you’ll never forget. Especially when your youngest grows up and wins the Iditarod,” shares the Utah travel guide site.

A dog sledding excursion costs $420. It’s available in every season (wild, right?) and rides can range from 25 minutes to one hour.

Snow tubing and sledding

“There are two types of people in Utah: those who are on their feet lapping lifts on a powder day, and those who prefer to sit on their butts. Don’t be misled: The latter aren’t lazier or lamer than all the skiers and snowboarders out there. They are savvy sliders who know you don’t have to go broke to enjoy the Greatest Snow on Earth. They also know where the best snow tubing and sledding hills are. Spoiler alert: So do we! And we’re sharing these totally tubular places with you,” shares Utah.

Tips for safely enjoying outdoor activities

According to Intermountain Healthcare, it’s just as important to protect yourself from the elements just as it is important in protecting yourself from COVID-19.

Now that you’ve got a good list of ideas for staying active this winter, here are some safety tips to keep in mind as you venture out into the cold.