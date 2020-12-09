Tis’ the season for a warm clothing drive; what you can to do help

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Like it or not, snow and cold weather happen. To fight the frigid air, you can help Salt Lake City and Volunteers of America gather warm clothes to help people who need them.

Salt Lake City and Volunteers of America (VOA) joined forces this month to host a winter clothing drive, which will directly benefit VOA clients who have winter clothing needs. The drive will be on Saturday, Dec. 19, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. outside the Salt Lake City-County Building at 451 S. State Street on the building’s east side.

The community is encouraged to donate gently used adult women and men’s size items, including coats, jackets, sweaters, hats, gloves, blankets, pillows, and sleeping bags – all items that should be washed before donating. New socks and undergarments also are greatly needed.

“This year has been difficult for many in our community, especially our vulnerable neighbors experiencing homelessness,” says Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall.



The City’s drive will help build the VOA’s warm clothing inventory to ensure those in need are supported during the winter and after the holiday season when donations typically slow down annually.

“The VOA is a great community partner whose work impacts the life of each person it serves. As a City, we are committed to being part of all efforts to help our unsheltered neighbors and hope this drive will meet a direct need,” she adds.

Volunteers of America, Utah serves over 8,000 individuals annually through various programs, including two homeless resource centers, two counseling centers, two detox centers, a transition home, Maud’s Cafe (a job training program), the Homeless Outreach Program, and a permanent supportive housing apartment complex.

“Volunteers of America, Utah is so proud to be able to partner with Salt Lake City, in order to make sure our clients are being cared for and given the necessary items to meet their needs, especially during these frigid months,” shares Kathy Bray, President & CEO of Volunteers of America, Utah.

Community members who want to donate are asked to wear a mask and drive up to the City-County Building, on the east side of Washington Square, where volunteers wearing PPE will unload items from the trunks of vehicles.

“We want to thank Salt Lake City and Mayor Mendenhall for hearing our needs and organizing a much-needed event for our clients while also working through a global pandemic. The clothing that will be gathered will be distributed right away and will truly save the lives of so many Utahns. We couldn’t do what we do without the support of our compassionate community,”

The VOA is also taking donations by appointment only at both donation centers located at the Youth Resource Center (888 South 400 West) or the Geraldine E King Women’s Resource Center (131 East 700 South). To view VOA’s urgent needs list and sign up for a donation drop off time, visit voaut.org/in-kind.