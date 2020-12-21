Tips to stay safe during the holidays from the Draper Fire Department elf

DRAPER, Utah (ABC4) – The Draper Fire Department teamed up with a special guest to share helpful safety tips for the holiday season on Monday.

Throughout December, Draper Fire welcomed an elf into their department to remind everyone to take extra precaution the last remaining days of 2020.

When in the kitchen, it’s best to keep anything flammable away from the stovetop, which includes items like food, food packaging, towels, and paper products.

Another tip when in the kitchen is to never leave a pot handle on the stove within reach of a child.

“Always turn pot handles inward,” officials share.

To avoid any further fire hazards, Draper Fire also says that you need to clean your lint filter both before and after every load of laundry.

In regards to Christmas trees, they are great for illuminating your home with cheerful lights, but they aren’t great if they light up your home in flames.

“Be sure to water your tree and keep it at least 3 feet away from heat sources,” Draper Fire advises.

The team then goes on to share that in case a fire spontaneously erupts within your home, keep your bedroom door closed.

“In a fire, a closed bedroom door can slow the spread of flames and reduce smoke inhalation,” Draper adds.