MURRAY, Utah (ABC4 Utah) – Three Intermountain Health hospitals are ranked among the best cancer hospitals in the nation by Newsweek magazine as part of the publication’s “America’s Best Cancer Hospitals” list for 2023.

Intermountain Medical Center in Murray, LDS Hospital in Salt Lake City, and Utah Valley Hospital in Provo have been named to Newsweek’s list of the nation’s premier cancer hospitals for the high-level of comprehensive and personalized care and treatment they provide to cancer patients.

The three hospitals are part of Intermountain Health’s integrated Cancer Centers, which are located throughout the state. Of the approximately 13,000 new cancer patients in Utah, more than 7,000 received diagnosis or treatment at Intermountain.

The Intermountain hospitals join the ranks of other cancer hospitals named to the list, including Mayo Clinic, Cleveland Clinic, Cedars-Sinai, Rush University Medical Center and Johns Hopkins.

The Newsweek hospital rankings were compiled and awarded by the magazine and global research firm Statista based on three data sources: a nationwide online survey, hospital quality metrics, and patient experience data.

“Few things are more frightening than getting the news that you have cancer,” said Nancy Cooper, Newsweek’s global editor-in-chief. “The good news is that extraordinary advances have been made over the last few decades in cancer research and the development of new treatments. While nothing can stop the worry after receiving the diagnosis of a serious illness, having access to some of the best cancer treatment facilities in the country may provide hope.”

Intermountain Cancer Center locations provide an integrated, personalized approach to cancer treatment care close to home for patients, with clinics located throughout the state, as well as tele-health services for patients.

Intermountain has developed 11 different disease-focused programs with large multi-disciplinary teams of physicians, nurses, genetic counselors, dietitians, and other expert staff who are all focused on each patient’s individualized treatment plan.

“It’s always nice to be recognized for the high-quality care we provide to our patients by these rankings organizations, but our reward truly comes from helping people every day during what is often one of the most difficult times of their lives,” said Derrick Haslem, MD, medical director for oncology services for Intermountain.

“Through our comprehensive team approach, advanced technology, and individualized cancer care, we are committed to helping our patients get well, live well, and stay well,” Dr. Haslem added. “It’s through these efforts that our treatments and outcomes are being recognized nationally.”

Visit IntermountainHealth.org for more information.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Sponsored by Intermountain Health.