Thousands march down Salt Lake City for Pride Week

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Community members gathered to celebrate Pride Week, Sunday morning.

Kicking off at the steps of the Capitol around 10:00 a.m., large numbers of citizens marched down State Street all the way to Liberty Park.

According to event organizers the Rainbow march and rally focused on “raising their voices” in support of marginalized communities.

“I always enjoy the energy that comes with #Pride week. This mornings rally and march were no different. I am thankful to our LGBTQ+ community, as an ally, for letting me celebrate with you this morning and all week,” shares Chief Mike Brown with the Salt Lake City Police Department.

According to Kevin Randall with the Utah Pride Center, thousands of citizens marched alongside one another as many expressed gratitude and acceptance for their growing community.

“We had a very successful rally and I’m blown away with the amount of support we gained,” Randall tells ABC4.

According to the Utah Pride Center, thousands of citizens filled the entire lawn of the Utah State Capitol, and many speakers took center stage to give speeches regarding Pride week.

“It really was a great turnout,” adds Randall.

The next event on the Utah Pride Center radar is the Pride Story Garden. This event is anticipated to take off on June 7, at 10:00 a.m. To find out more and purchase tickets check out utahpridecenter.org.