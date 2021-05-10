These school districts are offering meals to students over the summer

(ABC4) – One in eight Utah children struggles with hunger, according to Feeding America.

And hunger can present an even bigger issue over summer break when children don’t have access to school lunch. Utah school districts are aiming to help students and families by offering summer school lunch programs.

The following school districts are offering meals that are often to students over the summer. New information will be added about each school district as it becomes available. This is not a comprehensive list.

Cache County School District: Free meals will be served to children ages 18 and younger Monday through Friday starting June 7 through July 16, with the exception of July 5. The meals will be available from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at White Pine and Lewiston Elementary Schools and from 11:15 a.m. through 12:30 p.m. at Birch Creek, Cedar Ridge, Nibley, and Lincoln Elementary Schools.

Grand County School District: Breakfast and lunch will be offered for free to all children 18 and under and can be picked up drive-through style at Helen M. Knight Elementary School.

Jordan School District: Lunch will be offered for free to everyone 18 years old and under at six elementary schools throughout the district. The meals will be distributed inside the buildings. Lunch will also be offered for free to all high school and middle school students attending summer school.

Meals will be offered for free on a site-by-site basis for elementary school students attending summer school.

Kane County School District: The district will not be offering a summer school lunch program this year.

Logan City School District: Children ages one through 18 can receive free lunches at Logan High School. Lunch costs $3.50 for adults. Meals will be served Monday through Thursday from June 7 through July 22 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Millard School District: Breakfast and lunch will be offered for free to children 18 and under Monday through Thursday. Meals will be distributed at Fillmore Elementary School and Delta South Elementary School. Distribution times have not yet been announced.

Murray City School District: Breakfast and lunch will be offered to children ages 18 and under throughout the district. Meals will be available Monday through Friday at 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. beginning June 1 and running through July 30. Meals will not be served on July 5 and July 23 in observance of holidays.

Meals will be served at nine of the district’s ten schools and at three apartment complexes, including Hunter Woods, Frontgate, and Fireclay in Murray. Riverview Jr. High students will be served at Viewmont Elementary School. Generally, meals will be served at the schools’ front entrance, but families should contact their individual schools for specific information.

North Sanpete School District: Breakfast and lunch will be available to students for curbside pickup beginning June 1st and going through July is participation is good. In Mount Pleasant, students can pick up meals from the high school. In all other towns, meals can be picked up at the local elementary school.