SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – Whether you’re coming to town or heading out – there’s always time for a delicious scoop or two of ice cream! And now, thanks to Rockwell Ice Cream Company, there’s a sweet location to get some right at the Salt Lake City International Airport.

Known for it’s delicious use of fresh, natural ingredients – Rockwell Ice Cream Company – produces amazing ice cream flavors you won’t find anywhere else – like the award-winning flabor The G.O.A.T. This flavor won best ice cream in America in 2019. It has a rich goat cheese base with blackberry, lemon jam swirls and honey rosemary roasted almonds.

Taste the Rockwell difference for yourself.. visit one of their three locations – downtown Salt Lake City, Provo, and Salt Lake City International Airport. Yum!

Discover more about Rockwell Ice Cream Company online at RockwellIceCream.com.

