Salt Lake City, Utah (Good Things Utah) — Katy with Taste Utah got to sit down and talk about how the First Original Street taco Stand in Utah since 1998 has gone from your go-to Taco Stand, to a Taco Truck to a sit down Taco Shop – Tacos Dan Rafa!

They have 3 locations available, Salt Lake City, Bountiful, and Millcreek or you can also order online for delivery or pickup! You can also check out the menu by visiting their website, Instagram, and Facebook where you can learn more about the history and also tasty ingredients.

Make sure you tune in to Taste Utah on ABC4 Utah Sundays at 9:30 AM and learn more as Katy tours the restaurants of Utah.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

*Sponsored Content.