HOLLADAY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – Experience culinary adventure at Uncle Jeffi’s Place, the latest gem from visionary duo Anny Sooksri and Jeff Kelsch. With a warm and inviting atmosphere, their carefully crafted menu offers a delightful selection of comfort food, breakfast favorites, and delicious lunch options that cater to all tastes and dietary preferences.

Join them at 1968 E Murray Holladay Rd, Holladay, UT 84117, daily from 7am to 3pm, and create unforgettable memories with every bite.

Explore the menu at Uncle Jeffi’s

