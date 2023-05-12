Watch Taste Utah Sundays at 9:30am on ABC4 Utah - Get Tasting Utah!

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – This week’s delicious Taste Utah Bytes dining destination takes into downtown Salt Lake and one of the newest dining establishments in the city – The Salt Republic at the Hyatt Regency Salt Lake City.

A nod to Salt Lake City’s definition of Republic—a group with a certain equality between its members— The Salt Republic acknowledges the changing dynamics of the city and its focus on inclusion. Offering a variety of healthful and hearty dishes from local ingredients for breakfast, lunch and dinner, the open kitchen boasts a stunning rotisserie and wood-fired oven presenting incredible cuisine with warmth and efficiency for hotel guests and locals alike.

From short rib hash for breakfast, a Wagyu pastrami burger and delectable salads for lunch, to dinner choices including bison flatbread, rotisserie chicken, funeral potatoes, and Bolognese, the unique options at Salt Republic are sure to satiate the palate. Visit in person at 170 South West Temple, Salt Lake City.

Sponsored by Taste Utah and the Utah Restaurant Association.