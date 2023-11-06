Watch Taste Utah Sundays at 9:30am on ABC4 Utah - Get Tasting Utah!

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – Katy Sine visited Good things Utah and brought us some tasty options for the perfect pie for this Thanksgiving Dinner.

The establishments varied from Maddox Ranch House’s chocolate cream pie to Provo Bakery’s sheet pumpkin pies and mini pies, and even The DoDo Restaurant’s blueberry sour cream pie. And don’t forget about Dulce de Yumz, tembleque pie. So yummy! We’ve got your taste buds covered. Plus, stay tuned for the upcoming event, ‘Big Night Out Masquerade Ball: Unmasking Potential’ on November 11, 2023, at the Salt Palace Convention Center. Don’t miss out on this mouthwatering adventure!”

Maddox Ranch House 1900 South Highway 89, Perry, UT, 84302 https://maddoxfinefood.com/

Provo Bakery 190 East 100 North, Provo, 84605 theprovobakery.com

DoDo Restaurant 1355 East 2100 South, SLC, 84105 thedodorestaurant.com

Dulce de Yumz, 8989 South redwood road unit #2, West Jordan, 84088

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

And check out more Taste Utah restaurant features online, click here. Watch Taste Utah Sundays at 9:30am on ABC4 Utah!

Sponsored by Taste Utah and Utah Restaurant Association.